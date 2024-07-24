‘Khel Khel Mein’ motion poster: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu lead a full house

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared the motion poster of his next, Khel Khel Mein, on social media. A family entertainer, the film is slated for release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

Akshay is joined in the ensemble cast by Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. According to the makers, the film is a comedy of errors concerning three couples.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for Happy Bhag Jayegi and its sequel. His last directorial was the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kumar was seen in the recent aviation industry drama Sarifa, the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru (2020). Pannu’s next, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba, will stream on Netflix from August 9.