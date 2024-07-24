GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Khel Khel Mein’ motion poster: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu lead a full house

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the August 15 release is a comedy-drama concerning three couples

Updated - July 24, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from the motion poster of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ 

Stills from the motion poster of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ 

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared the motion poster of his next, Khel Khel Mein, on social media. A family entertainer, the film is slated for release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

‘Sarfira’ movie review: Akshay Kumar is on autopilot in this ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake

Akshay is joined in the ensemble cast by Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. According to the makers, the film is a comedy of errors concerning three couples.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for Happy Bhag Jayegi and its sequel. His last directorial was the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ gets premiere date

Kumar was seen in the recent aviation industry drama Sarifa, the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru (2020). Pannu’s next, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba, will stream on Netflix from August 9.

