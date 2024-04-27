‘Khel Khel Mein’, fronted by Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, gets release date

April 27, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

Khel Khel Mein, fronted by Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, will release on September 6, 2024, the makers have announced.

The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for Happy Bhag Jayegi and its sequel. His last directorial was the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan also feature in the cast of Khel Khel Mein. According to a press note, the film aims to ‘redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.’ As per online reports, it’s a comedy of errors revolving around three couples.

Akshay and Taapsee had earlier collaborated in Baby, Naam Shabana and Mission Mangal.