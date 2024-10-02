ADVERTISEMENT

Khalid Rahman’s next, starring Naslen and Lukman Avaran, titled ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’

Published - October 02, 2024 01:01 pm IST

Set to release in 2025, the upcoming film also features Ganapathi, Anagha Ravi, Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and more in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Naslen, Lukman Avaran, and the title announcement poster of ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ | Photo Credit: @naslenofficial/Instagram; @lukman_avaran/Instagram; @khalidh.rahman/Instagram

We had previously reported that Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman’s next is a sports drama starring Naslen K Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, and Anagha Ravi. On Tuesday (October 1, 2024), the makers announced the film’s title as Alappuzha Gymkhana.

The makers unveiled the title with a unique poster featuring the silhouette of a boxer standing on a wooden platform.

Written by Khalid and Sreeni Saseendran, the upcoming film also stars Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik and Nanda Nishanth.

Vishnu Vijay, whose music for Premalu was a huge success, is reuniting with Khalid Rahman as the composer after Thallumaala. Jimshi Khalid and Nishadh Yusuf are once again collaborating with Khalid for the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Produced by Khalid, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Sudeesh Kannachery under their Plan B Motion Pictures and Reelistic Studios banners, Alappuzha Gymkhana is set for release in 2025.

