‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’: Netflix releases riveting trailer of series on IPS Amit Lodha

The series, which is based on real-life events, is set to release on November 25

The Hindu Bureau
November 04, 2022 18:05 IST

A still from ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ | Photo Credit: Chandan Kachhawa/Netflix

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming crime series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter was released by the streamer today. The series stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Anup Soni, Ravi Kishan and others, and is set to release on November 25.

In 2004, in a crime-ridden Bihar, a clash of epic proportions happened between IPS Amit Lodha and the local mafia don, Chandan. Created by Neeraj Pandey, directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Friday Storytellers, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter paints a realistic picture of the violence that Bihar was entangled with.

Khakee, inspired by true events, is based on Amit Lodha’s book. It traces the birth of a supercop, the birth of a supervillain, and their ultimate clash.

Speaking on the series, Neeraj Pandey said “The combination of state, politics, police and crime forms the core of this series. It was a unique lens to look at this genre and the franchise. In this season, we have tried to build and showcase a narrative which is familiar yet relatively unexplored. The dynamics between the police and the criminal lend themselves to a fascinating play of emotions and thrill that my writer Umashankar Singh and director Bhav Dhulia deserve full credit for. The team led by them has brought to the fore this story in a very unique and special way. I am happy with the way the series has shaped up and I hope we manage to excite the audiences with this.”

Talking about his experience of bringing the show to life, director Bhav Dhulia said “When we decided to bring to life Amit Lodha’s story based on his book, we knew we had to work extremely hard considering the vision that we were working on. The story is one that needed to be told and I feel extremely privileged to be a part of the project helmed by Neeraj Pandey & Friday Storytellers and a talented cast and team, who in every sense, gave to the series in their own ways. At the core of it, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is a strong character drama that not only tells the tale of good vs evil but also how they use each other to survive. We are ecstatic to bring the world of Khakee to Netflix’s global audiences.”

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter also stars Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das, Vinay Pathak in brilliant story created by Neeraj Pandey.

