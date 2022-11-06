Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are all set to come together for a film, 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan.

The film, tentatively called ‘ KH 234’ will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

The film will have music by AR Rahman. Notably, this is the first time the three are coming together for a project. Rahman, frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam, previously scored music for Kamal in 2000’s Thenali.

While other details about the cast and crew are yet to be announced, the film is expected to hit screens in 2024.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with his hosting duties for the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. On the acting front, he has Indian 2 with Shankar and a project with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan in the line-up. As a producer, he will back Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with Rajkumar Periyasamy, and a film with Udhayanidhi.

Mani Ratnam is currently in the limelight for the blockbuster success of Ponniyin Selvan-1. The second part of the magnum opus is expected to be out next year.