ADVERTISEMENT

‘KH233’: Kamal Haasan teams up with H Vinoth for his next

July 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

‘KH233’ is produced by Kamal and R Mahendran under their Raaj Kamal Films International banner

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan with H Vinoth, and the announcement poster of ‘KH233’ | Photo Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International

Eversince actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker H Vinoth met the committee members of Nel Jayaraman Traditional Rice Conservation Center, speculations have been rife that they are set to make a film together. Today, Kamal announced the project, which is tentatively called KH233.

The actor’s Raaj Kamal Films International banner posted an announcement video that features Kamal holding a flaming torch. “Rise to Rule,” is mentioned as the tagline of the film.

ALSO READ
Watch | Part 2: Actor Kamal Haasan in conversation with writer Jeyamohan (in English) on democracy and the role of fiction
ALSO READ
Caste is my first enemy in politics: Kamal Haasan

Though details regarding the plot are currently unknown, the actor-politician teaming up with a filmmaker known for his social themes seem to hint that we have a politically-charged film on cards.

KH233 is produced by Kamal and R Mahendran under their Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal, last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, has Indian 2, a film with Mani Ratnam, and the long-announced film with Mahesh Narayanan in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated film Project K. RKFI, on the other hand, is producing Sivakarthikeyan’s SK21 with Rajkumar Periasamy and Silambarasan TR’s STR48with Desingh Periyasamy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US