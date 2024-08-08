‘KGF’ star Yash starts shooting for ‘Toxic’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups, starring Yash, has gone on floors. The pan-Indian film, to be directed by Geetu Mohandas, is bankrolled by Venkat K under the banner KVN Productions. The film is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

KGF star Yash took to social media to share pictures of the film’s launch. The actor, who wore a white formal shirt, was seen in a bearded look. Toxic marks the 19th movie of the Kannada superstar, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which hit the screens worldwide on April 14.

There is a massive hype around Toxic thanks to the gigantic success of the KGF films (Chapter 1 and Chapter 2), directed by Prashanth Neel. Geetu Mohandas had previously made Moothon, the critically acclaimed Malayalam film starring Nivin Pauly and Roshan Mathew.

ALSO READ:‘KGF’ star Yash, Prime Focus India team up for Ramayana adaptation

The makers of Toxic haven’t announced the other cast members of the movie. Multiple reports said Kareen Kapoor and Sai Pallavi were set to play important roles in the movie but the film team responded negatively to the speculations with a statement, asking fans to wait for an official announcement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.