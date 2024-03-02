‘KGF’-fame Ravi Basrur on board Unni Mukundan’s ‘Marco’ as composer

March 02, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

We had previously reported that Unni Mukundan is teaming up with director Haneef Adeni ofRamachandra Boss and Cofor a film titled Marco. It’s now known that music director Ravi Basrur of KGF films fame is handling the upcoming film’s music.

The makers of Marco took to social media to make the announcement.

The composer, known for predominantly working in the Kannada film industry, had previously worked on Malayalam films like Muddy and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Kaaliyan.

Said to be a spin-off of Haneef’s 2018-released actioner, Mikhael, Unni will be seen reprising his role as Marco. The film is produced by Shareef Muhammed Abdul Gadhaf under the Cubes Entertainments banner.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan has Jai Ganesh, Gandharva jr, Mindiyum Paranjum and Get-Set Baby in different stages of production. He’s also teaming up with director Vinayan for the sequel of the 2006 film Athbhutha Dweepu. He will also be seen alongside Sasikumar and Soori in the Tamil film Garudan

