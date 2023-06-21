‘KGF’-fame BS Avinash joins the cast of Suriya-Siva’s ‘Kanguva’

June 21, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Kannada actor BS Avinash, known for his role in the KGF films and the recently released Gurudev Hoysala, is the latest to join team Kanguva. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of joining the film that stars Suriya in the lead and is directed by Siva. The series of photos also included a video of him working out.

Produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva will mark Disha Patani’s Tamil debut. Said to be a 3D film that will release in 10 languages, Kanguva also stars Yogi Babu in an important role. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for the film. More details on Kanguva’s cast is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Avinash will soon make his Tamil debut in Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film that’s tentatively titled VJS 51.

