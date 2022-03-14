Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

Troy Kotsur holds his Supporting Actor award for his role in the film ‘Coda’ at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTAs | Photo Credit: AP

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Below are the key winners of Britain's top film honours.

BEST FILM:

"The Power of the Dog"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

"Belfast"

DIRECTOR:

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

LEADING ACTOR:

Will Smith, "King Richard"

LEADING ACTRESS:

Joanna Scanlan, "After Love"

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

"Licorice Pizza"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

"CODA"

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

"Drive My Car"

DOCUMENTARY:

"Summer of Soul"

ANIMATED FILM:

"Encanto"

ORIGINAL SCORE:

"Dune", Hans Zimmer

EE RISING STAR AWARD:

Lashana Lynch