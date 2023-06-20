Kevin Spacey’s comeback thriller ‘Peter Five Eight’ picked up for U.S. release

June 20, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Los Angeles

Actor Kevin Spacey is looking forward to making a comeback to silver screens with the thriller Peter Five Eight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which also stars Rebecca De Mornay and Jet Jandreau, will receive a U.S. release in August. It has also been picked up for multiple territories by SPI International, a division of Canal+/Studio Canal.

Global territories picked up for Peter Five Eight include the U.K., Africa, Eastern Europe, Israel, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, Scandinavia, Middle East and Russia/CIS. The U.S. release in August will be timed to follow the expected conclusion of Spacey’s upcoming trial in the U.K. for alleged sexual offences, which will get underway on June 28 and is scheduled to last 4 weeks.

In July 2022, Spacey pleaded not guilty to the UK charges over sexual assault allegations dating back 17 years. The London trial follows a jury in New York finding Spacey not liable in a civil sexual misconduct trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused the actor of molesting him when he was 14, and they were both appearing in Broadway plays in the 1980s.

Before Spacey’s career imploded because of Rapp’s sexual assault accusations against him in a 2017 BuzzFeed article and other accusers making similar allegations against him, he was one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors, winning Oscars for his work in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty and starring in the Netflix series House of Cards.

Peter Five Eight is a comedic thriller in which Spacey plays Peter, a charismatic man in a black sedan, who shows up in a small mountainside community. Jandreau plays Sam, a glamorous real estate agent who is revealed to be unhinged and a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, while De Mornay plays Brenda, whom Peter targets for information at the urging of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

