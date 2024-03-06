ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Spacey to play ‘The Devil’ in ‘The Contract’

March 06, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The English-language film by Italian director Massimo Paolucci has completed production in Rome

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Kevin Spacey poses with a lifetime achievement award at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Kevin Spacey was in the northern Italian city of Turin on Monday to receive the lifetime achievement award, teach a master class and introduce a screening of the 1999 film "American Beauty." AP/PTI(AP01_17_2023_000017B) | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will appear as a character called ‘The Devil’ in Italian director Massimo Paolucci’s psychological thriller film The Contract, reports stated. The English-language film has completed production in Rome.

According to a report in Variety, Spacey’s role in The Contract is akin to Al Pacino’s in The Devil’s Advocate ( 1997) and Robert De Niro’s in Angel Heart (1987). In both films, the Devil or Satan appears in mortal form and influences human actions.

ALSO READ
Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offence charges in London trial

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was accused of several instances of sexual misconduct in 2017, leading to a downturn in his celebrated career. In 2022, he was found not liable in a lawsuit in New York and was acquitted of sexual assault charges in a separate case in the UK in 2023.

Spacey lent his voice to the 2023 British indie film Control. He is set to make his return to theatres in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US