Kevin Smith confirms new ‘Jay & Silent Bob’ film

Jason Mewes’ Jay and Smith’s Silent Bob, side characters in Smith’s 1994 indie film ‘Clerks’, became recurring figures in Smith’s View Askewniverse

December 07, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Jay & Silent Bob’

A still from ‘Jay & Silent Bob’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A new Jay and Silent Bob film is in production, confirms Kevin Smith. Jason Mewes’ Jay and Smith’s Silent Bob, side characters in Smith’s 1994 indie film Clerks, became recurring figures in Smith’s View Askewniverse.

The two got their first standalone film in the form of 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back followed by 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Smith confirmed about the third instalment to the franchise. He said, “Right now as we speak, I’m writing another Jay and Silent Bob movie. For me and (Jason Mewes), we always kind of have fun doing those and stuff, so I lost a bet with him. And so I’m writing another Jay and Bob movie.”

