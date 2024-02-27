ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ trailer out

February 27, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

Apart from starring in the movie, Costner has directed ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ with the script he wrote with Jon Baird

The Hindu Bureau

Kevin Costner in ‘Horizon: An American Saga’. | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Kevin Costner has unveiled the trailer for Horizon: An American Saga. The movie is first of the four-part epic planned by Costner. Apart from starring in the movie, Costner has directed it with the script he wrote with Jon Baird.

Warner Bros. will release Horizon chapter 1 and 2. The first part will hit the screens on June 28 while the second installment will release on August 16.

The official description of the film says, “The film explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tantanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower are the other actors in the movie. Apart from Horizon: An American Saga, Costner has made Open Range (2003), The Post Man (1997) and Dance With Wolves (1990), the Oscar-winning film.

