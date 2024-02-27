GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ trailer out

Apart from starring in the movie, Costner has directed ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ with the script he wrote with Jon Baird

February 27, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kevin Costner in ‘Horizon: An American Saga’.

Kevin Costner in ‘Horizon: An American Saga’. | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Kevin Costner has unveiled the trailer for Horizon: An American Saga. The movie is first of the four-part epic planned by Costner. Apart from starring in the movie, Costner has directed it with the script he wrote with Jon Baird.

ALSO READ
Kevin Costner, wife of 18 years file for divorce

Warner Bros. will release Horizon chapter 1 and 2. The first part will hit the screens on June 28 while the second installment will release on August 16.

The official description of the film says, “The film explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

ALSO READ:Actors’ Strike | The final ‘Yellowstone’ episodes delayed until late 2024

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tantanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower are the other actors in the movie. Apart from Horizon: An American Saga, Costner has made Open Range (2003), The Post Man (1997) and Dance With Wolves (1990), the Oscar-winning film.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.