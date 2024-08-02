Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon 2’ to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two is set to world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, reported Variety.The second sequel of the Western epic was cancelled earlier this month from its planned August 16 release in the US theatres.

Chapter Two, which Costner directs and appears in opposite Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, and Danny Huston, will open at the Lido out of competition on September 7. The international premiere will be followed by a showing of the first Horizon film, which premiered at Cannes in May to a seven-minute standing ovation.

New Line Cinema's Horizon: An American Saga is a multi-faceted depiction of the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. In addition to directing and starring, Costner served as a co-writer with Jon Baird and produced through his Territory Pictures.

"My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival," Costner said in a statement. "The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the world premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director's vision. The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 28 to September 7, reported Variety.

