GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon 2’ to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter Two’ premieres at Venice Film Festival after US release cancellation

Published - August 02, 2024 12:51 pm IST

ANI
A file picture of director Kevin Costner leaving after the screening of the film ‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2024.

A file picture of director Kevin Costner leaving after the screening of the film ‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two is set to world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, reported Variety.The second sequel of the Western epic was cancelled earlier this month from its planned August 16 release in the US theatres.

Kevin Costner’s second ’Horizon’ film pulled from theatrical release

Chapter Two, which Costner directs and appears in opposite Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, and Danny Huston, will open at the Lido out of competition on September 7. The international premiere will be followed by a showing of the first Horizon film, which premiered at Cannes in May to a seven-minute standing ovation.

New Line Cinema's Horizon: An American Saga is a multi-faceted depiction of the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. In addition to directing and starring, Costner served as a co-writer with Jon Baird and produced through his Territory Pictures.

ALSO READ:Cannes 2024: Kevin Costner frets about financing ‘Horizon: An American Saga’

"My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival," Costner said in a statement. "The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the world premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director's vision. The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 28 to September 7, reported Variety.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.