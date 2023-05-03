ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Costner, wife of 18 years file for divorce

May 03, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The legendary Hollywood actor and his wife Christine Baumgartner are going their separate ways after a long marriage

PTI

Christine Baumgartner (L) and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars, 2022 | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are ending their marriage.

In a statement to American media outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old actor's representative said the couple are going their separate ways after being married for 18 years.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the statement read.

Costner, the star of movies such as The Bodyguard, Dancing With Wolves and Waterworld, had tied the knot with Baumgartner, 49, in September 2004. They have three children together.

The actor also has four other children from previous relationships, including with his first wife Cindy Silva, to whom he was married from 1978 to 1994.

