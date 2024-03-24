Kevin Bacon to return to ‘Footloose’ high school after 41 years

After a social media campaign spearheaded by students at Payson High School in Payson, Utah, actor Kevin Bacon has announced his return to the institution where he shot the cult classic, Footloose, over 40 years ago. The students initiated the #BaconToPayson campaign, leveraging TikTok to recreate scenes from the movie and even mastering the iconic “Footloose” dance in a bid to grab Bacon’s attention.
In response, Bacon expressed his admiration for the students’ efforts in a video, acknowledging their creativity. He commended their involvement with SixDegrees.org, his foundation, and their commitment to community service.