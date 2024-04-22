GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kevin Bacon dances back to ‘Footloose’ high school

What had started as lighthearted appeals on social media by students to convince the actor to visit turned into a community-wide campaign to partner with Bacon’s charity

April 22, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

AP
Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Kevin Bacon on Saturday returned to the Utah high school where the cult classic movie Footloose was filmed more than 40 years.

Bacon danced his way to a stage on a Payson High School athletic field on Saturday to greet students before what likely was the final prom held at the school, which is set to be torn down next spring.

“You talked me into it," Bacon said, according to a video posted by Salt Lake City's ABC 4. “It's great to see that kind of commitment to anything. I also think that it's amazing to see the power that this movie has had to bring people together.” Bacon starred in “Footloose” as a Chicago teen who moved to a small town and fought its ban on dancing. Payson High School students ended on Saturday with a “Footloose”-themed prom, just as the movie ended.

About 21,000 people live in Payson, which is about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Actor Kevin Bacon, center, helps fill care packages for his charity, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Payson, Utah, while visiting the Utah high school where cult classic “Footloose,” was filmed.

Actor Kevin Bacon, center, helps fill care packages for his charity, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Payson, Utah, while visiting the Utah high school where cult classic “Footloose,” was filmed. | Photo Credit: Jesse Sorenson

Principal Jesse Sorenson said students for years have tried to persuade Bacon to visit.

What started as lighthearted appeals on social media turned into a community-wide campaign to partner with Bacon's charity, Sorenson said. Students agreed to help put together 5,000 care packages for the charity, SixDegrees, to convince Bacon to visit.

Students for weeks wrote hopeful messages for the eventual owners of each of the care packages and worked with the Utah Film Commission and SixDegrees to raise money and donations of toiletries, clothing and other items to go in the backpacks, Sorenson said.

On Saturday, Bacon helped fill the bags alongside what Sorenson estimated was about 700 students and 300 community members.

Sorenson, who graduated from Payson High School in 1995, said DJs always play the song “Footloose” at proms, and students recreate the film's iconic dance. Older residents tell stories of being an extra in the film and delight in pointing out spots in Payson shown in the movie, he said.

“It's something they can be proud of, and it's fun for them,” the principal said.

