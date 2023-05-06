ADVERTISEMENT

Kerry Condon joins Brad Pitt in upcoming Formula One racing film

May 06, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The untitled feature follows Pitt as a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver

ANI

Kerry Condon | Photo Credit: @kerrycondon/Instagram

Hollywood actor Kerry Condon is all set to star opposite actor Brad Bitt in the upcoming Formula- One car racing film. Joseph Kosinski is set to direct the racing movie, as well as produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. Ehren Kruger, one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay.

According to Deadline, the untitled feature follows Pitt as a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver's teammate. Condon is set to play the team's Technical Director, overseeing the design and development of the sophisticated race car.

The film also stars Damson Idris in a pivotal role. The film marks Apple Studios second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment who are partnering, along with Academy Award-winner George Clooney's Smokehouse, on the Jon Watts-directed untitled film starring Pitt and Clooney.

Meanwhile, Condon was recently seen in the filmThe Banshees of Inisherin opposite actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. She will next be seen opposite Jude Law in Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the Goonies-like series hailing from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford. Condon will also star in the forthcoming Atomic Monster and Blumhouse supernatural thriller Night Swim alongside Wyatt Russell as well as In The Land Of Saints And Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds.

CONNECT WITH US