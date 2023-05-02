ADVERTISEMENT

Keri Russell-starrer ‘The Diplomat’ renewed for a second season

May 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The political drama television series ‘The Diplomat’, starring Keri Russell, will be renewed for a second season by Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Keri Russell in ‘The Diplomat’ | Photo Credit: @Netflix/YOUTUBE

The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, and created by Debora Cahn, has been renewed for a second season. The American political drama, also featuring Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, and Rory Kinnear, premiered on April 20 on Netflix.

“We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying. We are glad to do it again,” Cahn was quoted saying by Netflix. “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show,” said Russell.

'The Diplomat' series review: Keri Russell headlines cracking political drama on diplomatic relations and defunct relationships

The Diplomat follows the life of Kate Wyler, the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. She is thrown into the middle of an international crisis. Even as she handles that, Kate is also trying hard to save her marriage with fellow diplomat Hal Wyler (Sewell).

The second season is set to delve more into Kate’s political and personal relationships. The eight episode-series debuted at No 1 on Netflix’s global top 10 TV English list, the streaming site said. Netflix stated that the series had 57.48M hours viewed in its first weekend.

