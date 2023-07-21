Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Actor Vincy Aloshious’ journey to the top from a talent show

July 21, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Success in talent hunt shows is often ephemeral, with the winners often fading from memory after an odd film appearance. But Vincy Aloshious seems to be in it for the long haul. Five years after she reached the finals of a talent hunt show centred on actors, she has to her credit a handful of roles, most of which are unlike each other. On Friday, she scooped up the coveted Best Actor (female) at the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 for a role which is not quite easy to pull off.

The role of the protagonist in Rekha required the actor to display a range of emotions, from a girl hopelessly in love to a woman filled with revenge, almost like the bride in Kill Bill. In the beginning, she comes across as a confident young girl studying at a sports school who cares two hoots about what the people in the rural locality think of her. Even this supremely confident girl is scared of some of the advances from her over-adventurous boyfriend Arjun, who would then go on to commit a series of acts, which ignites revenge in Rekha.

But Rekha is a world away from the roles of Shalini in Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham or Blessy in Bheemante Vazhi which required her to be quirky and even bordering on the risque at times. In Senna Hegde’s 1744 White Alto, she had a rather small role of the wife of a policeman, who is constantly at odds with her mother-in-law, but it had enough in it to display her acting chops.

The Ponnani native from a middle-class family was involved in her architectural studies when she tried her hand at the talent hunt show which opened her doors to the cinema world. She had a rather quiet debut in Vikrithi, but was noticed in all the films that came after. In Solamante Theneechakal, she played a police officer whose character arc has parallels to that of Rekha, which won her the award.

