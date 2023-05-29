‘Kerala Crime Files’ trailer out; Aju Varghese and Lal team up for a promising thriller

May 29, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s first Malayalam series Kerala Crime Files is out. Featuring Aju Varghese and Lal, the trailer features them as two cops who are out to find a serial killer who has murdered several women.

The series is directed by Ahammed Khabeer, known for helming the Malayalam films June and Madhuram. Written by Ashiq Aimer, the series is produced by Riji Nair’s First Print Studios banner. With Jithin Stanislaus handling the cinematography, Hesham Abdul Wahab is in charge of the music.

Kerala Crime Files will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 23rd in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

Here’s the series’ trailer...