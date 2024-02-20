‘Kerala Crime Files’ season 2 goes into production

February 20, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

Ahammed Khabeer’s crime-drama web series Kerala Crime Files, which had been greenlit for a new season, has now gone on floors. The filmmaker took to social media to make the announcement along with the series’ first look poster.

Apart from helming the series, the filmmaker is also turning producer with the second season. It will be bankrolled under his Monkey Business banner. Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is written by Bahul Ramesh. The new season will feature music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, editing by Mahesh Bhuvanend and cinematography by Jithin Stanislaus.

The first season of Kerala Crime Files opened to positive reviews for its depiction of a murder investigation. Starring Aju Varghese as the lead, the series’ cast included Navas Vallikkunnu, Zhinz Shan, Sanju Sanichen, and Rooth P John. Just like the first season, the second one will also stream on DIsney+Hotstar.

