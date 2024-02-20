GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kerala Crime Files’ season 2 goes into production

Starring Aju Varghese as the lead, the first season’s cast included Navas Vallikkunnu, Zhinz Shan, Sanju Sanichen, and Rooth P John

February 20, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Kerala Crime Files’ season 2 and a snap from the sets

Poster of ‘Kerala Crime Files’ season 2 and a snap from the sets | Photo Credit: @ahammed_khabeer/Instagram

Ahammed Khabeer’s crime-drama web series Kerala Crime Files, which had been greenlit for a new season, has now gone on floors. The filmmaker took to social media to make the announcement along with the series’ first look poster.

ALSO READ
‘Kerala Crime Files’ web series review: An engaging slow-burn police procedural
ALSO READ
Ahammed Khabeer wants the quality of his Malayalam television series ‘Kerala Crime Files’ to be on par with the best shows on OTT

Apart from helming the series, the filmmaker is also turning producer with the second season. It will be bankrolled under his Monkey Business banner. Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is written by Bahul Ramesh. The new season will feature music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, editing by Mahesh Bhuvanend and cinematography by Jithin Stanislaus. 

ALSO READ
Malayalam web series see a boom with young directors making a mark with leading stars in cinema

The first season of Kerala Crime Files opened to positive reviews for its depiction of a murder investigation. Starring Aju Varghese as the lead, the series’ cast included Navas Vallikkunnu, Zhinz Shan, Sanju Sanichen, and Rooth P John. Just like the first season, the second one will also stream on DIsney+Hotstar. 

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.