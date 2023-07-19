Kenneth Branagh to direct ‘Gargoyles’ live-action movie

July 19, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Actor-director Kenneth Branagh has been roped in to helm Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular 90’s animated series Gargoyles.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that there is no other information available about the project except for Branagh’s onboarding, adding that we may not get more updates at least until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which Branagh is also reported to have joined.

The original 90’s series featured a 10th-century clan of Gargoyles that end up being frozen for 1000 years only to wake up in modern-day Manhattan. Featuring Keith David, Jonathan Frakes, Ed Asner, Salli Richardson, Marina Sirtis, and Bill Faggerbakke, the original series ran from 1994 to 1997.

There have been many attempts to develop a live-action movie on Gargoyles - according to reports, screenwriters David Elliot and Paul Lovett as well as filmmaker Jordan Peele were among the many who attempted to make it. However, none of those attempts materialised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Branagh’s upcoming directorial is A Haunting in Venice, in which he also reprises his role as Hercule Poirot from the Agatha Christie movie adaptations Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. As an actor, Branagh will be seen this week in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.