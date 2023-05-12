ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kennedy’ teaser: Rahul Bhatt goes on a rampage in Anurag Kashyap’s film

May 12, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The upcoming thriller co-starring Sunny Leone is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Bhatt in and as ‘Kennedy’

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy is set to premiere out of competition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section. The festival on the French Riviera will begin next week and run till May 27.

Ahead of the Cannes screening, Kashyap shared the teaser of Kennedy on social media. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, played by Bhatt, who is assumed dead but continues to operate as an assassin for the corrupt department.

The teaser shows Bhatt’s Kennedy on a killing spree. He wears a mask in most scenes. Sunny Leone, playing a mysterious woman named Charlie, appears near the end of the teaser.

Kennedy is being cheered as a return to form by Anurag. The director is known for crime thrillers like Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0 as well as the gangster saga Gangs of Wasseypur. His recent films, however, have been markedly off-brand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Variety, Kashyap cited French crime novelist Jean-Patrick Manchette, comic artist Jacques Tardi and director Jean-Pierre Melville as influences on his work in Kennedy.

After Cannes, Kennedy will play at the 70th Sydney Film Festival in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US