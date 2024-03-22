Kelvin Harrison Jr to star in new Michel Gondry & Pharrell Williams musical, Da’Vine Joy Randolph in talks

March 22, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been announced as the lead in an upcoming Universal musical project helmed by director Michel Gondry and produced by Pharrell Williams. Sources reveal that Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the recent recipient of the 2024 Academy Award for Supporting Actress, is currently in discussions to join the cast.

While Universal has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the project, insiders suggest that the film will be a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of 1977 Virginia Beach, drawing inspiration from Pharrell Williams’ own childhood experiences in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.

Penned by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson, the script has already generated considerable buzz in the industry. Williams, along with Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter, will produce the film.

Harrison Jr., known for his compelling performances in a range of films including Waves, Cyrano and most recently in Chevalier, is set to add another role to his diverse filmography, while, Randolph, acclaimed for her roles in The Holdovers and Rustin, is poised to bring her exceptional talent to the musical.