Kelvin Harrison Jr to star in new Michel Gondry & Pharrell Williams musical, Da’Vine Joy Randolph in talks

The recent Oscar-winning actress looks to join the ‘Waves’ star in upcoming musical inspired by Pharell Williams’ childhood

March 22, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. | Photo Credit: KEVIN WINTER

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been announced as the lead in an upcoming Universal musical project helmed by director Michel Gondry and produced by Pharrell Williams. Sources reveal that Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the recent recipient of the 2024 Academy Award for Supporting Actress, is currently in discussions to join the cast.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2024 | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

While Universal has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the project, insiders suggest that the film will be a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of 1977 Virginia Beach, drawing inspiration from Pharrell Williams’ own childhood experiences in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.

Penned by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson, the script has already generated considerable buzz in the industry. Williams, along with Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter, will produce the film.

Harrison Jr., known for his compelling performances in a range of films including Waves, Cyrano and most recently in Chevalier, is set to add another role to his diverse filmography, while, Randolph, acclaimed for her roles in The Holdovers and Rustin, is poised to bring her exceptional talent to the musical.

‘The Holdovers’ movie review: Brilliant Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti give us a moody Christmas miracle

With Gondry at the helm, whose previous works include the Oscar-winning Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Pharrell Williams lending his creative expertise as producer, anticipation is high for this collaboration.

English cinema

