Kelly Marie Tran to play activist Amanda Nguyen in biopic

The untitled movie will see Nguyen's transformation from a survivor of college sexual assault to an activist for survivors' rights, including penning a Survivors' Bill of Rights and founding the civil rights accelerator Rise.

PTI
September 21, 2022 11:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Marie Tran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor Kelly Marie Tran is set to star in and produce a biopic on her friend and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Tran is developing the film, alongside Significant Productions and Madica Productions.

The untitled movie will see Nguyen's transformation from a survivor of college sexual assault to an activist for survivors' rights, including penning a Survivors' Bill of Rights (which inspired the federal law passed in 2016) and founding the civil rights accelerator Rise.

Tran, also known for "Raya and the Last Dragon", said she is fortunate to bring Nguyen's story to the big screen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Over the years, Amanda's activism has changed the lives of billions, as she continues to make our world safer for sexual assault survivors everywhere. Her courage inspires me every day, and I am honoured to help tell her story," the actor said in a statement.

Nguyen said she is "deeply grateful" to Tran and the production banners for telling not only her story, but also the story of billions of survivors across the world.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Stories are how we tell ourselves dreams are possible. Societal stigma silences rape survivors. My story is not mine alone. I hear from countless survivors the strength they gain from hearing other survivors share their story.

"My hope is that this will make them feel less alone. I am grateful to Kelly for her friendship, for her understanding of our shared Vietnamese American heritage and for her belief that this is a story worth telling," the activist added.

Tang Yi, who won the Palme d'Or for best short film at Cannes last year for "All the Crows in the World", is in discussions to write and direct the project, which is in the early development stages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app