ADVERTISEMENT

Kellan Lutz, Cam Gigandet to star in crime thriller ‘Desert Dawn’

September 20, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

To be directed by Marty Murray, ‘Desert Dawn’ will follow a small-town sheriff and his begrudging deputy who get tangled in a web of lies and corruption while investigating the murder of a mysterious woman

PTI

Kellan Lutz, Cam Gigandet

Twilight duo Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet are set to reunite for an upcoming crime thriller movie.

Titled Desert Dawn, the film will be directed by Marty Murray of Paranormal Island from an original screenplay by Chad Law and Johnny Walters, reported American news outlet Deadline.

ALSO READ
The Expendables 3 review: All nostalgia, nothing new

The story follows the newly appointed small-town sheriff (Lutz) and his begrudging deputy (Gigandet) who get tangled in a web of lies and corruption involving shady businessmen and the cartel while investigating the murder of a mysterious woman.

LA-based sales and production outfit Premiere Entertainment Group is backing the project, which began filming this week in Nevada. The production received a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement to allow filming during the union strikes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2008's Twilight, the screen adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's vampire novel, Lutz had essayed the role of Emmett, the brother of Robert Pattinson's Edward. Gigandet has starred as James Witherdale.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US