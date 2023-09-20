HamberMenu
Kellan Lutz, Cam Gigandet to star in crime thriller ‘Desert Dawn’

To be directed by Marty Murray, ‘Desert Dawn’ will follow a small-town sheriff and his begrudging deputy who get tangled in a web of lies and corruption while investigating the murder of a mysterious woman

September 20, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Kellan Lutz, Cam Gigandet



Twilight duo Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet are set to reunite for an upcoming crime thriller movie.

Titled Desert Dawn, the film will be directed by Marty Murray of Paranormal Island from an original screenplay by Chad Law and Johnny Walters, reported American news outlet Deadline.

The story follows the newly appointed small-town sheriff (Lutz) and his begrudging deputy (Gigandet) who get tangled in a web of lies and corruption involving shady businessmen and the cartel while investigating the murder of a mysterious woman.

LA-based sales and production outfit Premiere Entertainment Group is backing the project, which began filming this week in Nevada. The production received a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement to allow filming during the union strikes.

In 2008's Twilight, the screen adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's vampire novel, Lutz had essayed the role of Emmett, the brother of Robert Pattinson's Edward. Gigandet has starred as James Witherdale.

