Keke Palmer to work with Kevin Hart in ‘The Backup’

March 17, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Washington

No director has been attached to the project yet

ANI

Keke Palmer. | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood actor Keke Palmer is all set to team up with Kevin Hart for the upcoming comedy film The Backup. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a U.S.-Based media outlet, the story penned by Chris Brew and Jordan Gouveia follows a player, Ben, who decides he's finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa (Palmer). Unfortunately, she reveals she's engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man. This in turn sets in motion Ben going to the wedding in Maui with his boys to outshine her fiance and win her back.

Palmer will star in the project, which will be produced by Hart and his chief content officer at Hartbeat, Bryan Smiley. Palmer and Sharon Palmer will produce through Palmer's production firm, Big Boss Entertainment.

Palmer was last seen with actor Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele's well-regarded 2022 horror feature film Nope. The Emmy-winning actress-singer also headlined the period revenge thriller Alice and voiced a role in Pixar's Lightyear.

She is known for her role in films like Brotherly Love, Imperial Dreams and Joyful Noise.

Hart, on the other hand, is a well-known American actor and comedian. He delivered some amazing performances in films like Central Intelligence, This is the End, Get Hard, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Man From Toronto, Hobbs & Shaw and many more.

