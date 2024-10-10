ADVERTISEMENT

Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore join Boots Riley’s upcoming, ‘I Love Boosters’

Published - October 10, 2024 03:51 pm IST

The film, which centers on a group of enterprising “boosters” — or shoplifters — targeting a ruthless fashion mogul, is set to begin principal photography this fall

The Hindu Bureau

(L-R) Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore | Photo Credit: Reuters/AP

Boots Riley has assembled an impressive cast for his next feature, I Love Boosters, partnering with Neon for the project. Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, and Demi Moore are set to star, with more casting announcements expected soon. The film, which centers on a group of enterprising “boosters” — or shoplifters — targeting a ruthless fashion mogul, is set to begin principal photography this fall.

Producers for I Love Boosters include Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett for Ryder Picture Company, alongside Allison Rose Carter and Jon Read for Savage Rose Films. Neon will finance the project and handle worldwide distribution, with executive producers including Mike Jackman, Ken Kao, and Josh Rosenbaum. The film’s plot details remain largely under wraps.

Riley, best known for his bold 2018 debut Sorry to Bother You, continues his distinct approach to storytelling in both film and television. His recent work includes the Amazon series I’m a Virgo, which received critical acclaim.

Palmer, fresh off her standout performance in Jordan Peele’s Nope, joins the cast alongside Naomi Ackie, who recently portrayed Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and LaKeith Stanfield, who starred in The Book of Clarence and The Changeling. Hollywood veteran Demi Moore, is still fresh of the success of Cannes-winning, The Substance.

