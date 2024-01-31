Keke Palmer joins Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’

January 31, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor-comedian Aziz Ansari will make his directorial debut with Good Fortune which will star Anzari alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves. It’s now known Keke Palmer has joined the cast list.

The film is back on track seven months after being shut down indefinitely amid the Writers’ strike. According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Ansari said, “Keke is a delight to work with. I’m so happy she’s a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting.”

Good Fortune is produced by Ansari along with Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang. Brady Lionsgate Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey will oversee the film on behalf of Lionsgate.

Meanwhile, Palmer, who was last seen in Jordan Peele’s Nope, will next be seen in the Jennifer Lopez-starrer This is Me… Now.