Keke Palmer and SZA join forces in Issa Rae-produced buddy comedy

April 29, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Keke Palmer and SZA are teaming up for a big-screen adventure in an upcoming untitled buddy comedy, produced by Issa Rae. Following their successful collaboration on Saturday Night Live, Palmer and Grammy-winning artist SZA are set to bring their chemistry to the forefront of a new project under TriStar Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, known for his work on Rap Sh!t, and featuring a screenplay by Syreeta Singleton, plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

Palmer made Emmy history with her show Turnt Up With the Taylors and as the first Black woman to win Outstanding Host for NBC’s Password reboot. SZA, an Oscar nominee and four-time Grammy winner, topped charts with her debut album Ctrl and received critical acclaim for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “All the Stars” for Black Panther, nabbing Grammy and Oscar nominations.

Palmer has starred in more than 25 films and 30 TV shows including Jordan Peele’s Nope and Fox produced Scream Queens. For SZA, this venture marks her acting debut.

Backing the project are producers from Rae’s banner HOORAE, along with ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis and Macro Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks. Singleton joins as a co-producer, while Palmer’s own production company, Big Boss, helmed by Palmer and Sharon Palmer, takes on executive producing duties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.