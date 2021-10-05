Movies

Keira Knightley to lead 20th Century Studios drama ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley  

Actor Keira Knightley is set to headline the upcoming drama movie “Boston Strangler” for 20th Century Studios.

Matt Ruskin of “Crown Heights” fame will write and direct the feature film, which will be produced by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott along with Kevin Walsh through their Scott Free banner, reported Deadline.

The film is inspired by the infamous Boston Strangler murders that happened between June 1962 and January 1964. 13 women were murdered during that period by a serial killer.

The film will follow the true story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler.

She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.

Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.

“Boston Strangler” will also be produced by Tom Ackerley andJosey McNamaraof LuckyChap Entertainment. The film will start production in December.

Knightley is best known for her performances in movies such as “Pride and Prejudice”, “Pirate of the Caribbean” series, “Atonement”, “Anna Karenina” and “The Imitation Game”.

The English star will next be seen in the comedy film “Silent Night” and the animated film “Charlotte”, in which she voices the main character.


