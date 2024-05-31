ADVERTISEMENT

Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Raghu Thatha’ gets a release date

Published - May 31, 2024 04:11 pm IST

The film marks the directorial debut of Suman Kumar, who wrote Prime video’s hit thriller series ‘The Family Man’ and Netflix’s black comedy series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Raghu Thatha’ | Photo Credit: @KeerthyOfficial/X

Actor Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited Tamil film Raghu Thatha, produced by Hombale Films, will release in theatres on August 15, the makers announced today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hombale Films announced the news with a unique poster featuring the film’s primary cast members.

Keerthy Suresh’s next, ‘Kannivedi’; to be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures

Raghu Thatha, billed as a comedy drama, marks the directorial debut of Suman Kumar, who wrote Prime video’s hit Hindi thriller series The Family Man and Netflix’s black comedy series Guns & Gulaabs. A teaser of the film showed Keerthy Suresh’s character, Kayalvizhi, fight against Hindi imposition.

MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, and Ravindra Vijay are set to feature in pivotal roles in the film. The rest of the cast includes Rajeev Ravindranathan, Jayakumar, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandiran, Ismath Banu, KS. Mippu, Mukesh, Janaki, Aadhira Pandilakshmi and Chu Khoy Sheng

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With cinematography by Yamini Yagnamurthy, Raghu Thatha has music by Sean Roldan and editing by TS Suresh. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Notably, Raghu Thatha is Hombale Films’ maiden production in Tamil.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte team up for YRF Entertainment’s revenge thriller series ‘Akka’
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US