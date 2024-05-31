GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Raghu Thatha’ gets a release date

The film marks the directorial debut of Suman Kumar, who wrote Prime video’s hit thriller series ‘The Family Man’ and Netflix’s black comedy series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’

Published - May 31, 2024 04:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Raghu Thatha’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Raghu Thatha’ | Photo Credit: @KeerthyOfficial/X

Actor Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited Tamil film Raghu Thatha, produced by Hombale Films, will release in theatres on August 15, the makers announced today.

Hombale Films announced the news with a unique poster featuring the film’s primary cast members.

Keerthy Suresh’s next, ‘Kannivedi’; to be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures

Raghu Thatha, billed as a comedy drama, marks the directorial debut of Suman Kumar, who wrote Prime video’s hit Hindi thriller series The Family Man and Netflix’s black comedy series Guns & Gulaabs. A teaser of the film showed Keerthy Suresh’s character, Kayalvizhi, fight against Hindi imposition.

MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini, and Ravindra Vijay are set to feature in pivotal roles in the film. The rest of the cast includes Rajeev Ravindranathan, Jayakumar, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandiran, Ismath Banu, KS. Mippu, Mukesh, Janaki, Aadhira Pandilakshmi and Chu Khoy Sheng

With cinematography by Yamini Yagnamurthy, Raghu Thatha has music by Sean Roldan and editing by TS Suresh. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Notably, Raghu Thatha is Hombale Films’ maiden production in Tamil.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte team up for YRF Entertainment’s revenge thriller series ‘Akka’

