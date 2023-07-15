ADVERTISEMENT

Keerthy Suresh’s next, ‘Kannivedi’; to be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures

July 15, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

‘Kannivedi’ will also star VJ Rakshan and Namita Krishnamurthy among others

The Hindu Bureau

Team ‘Kannivedi’ | Photo Credit: @DreamWarriorpic/Twitter

Actor Keerthy Suresh has signed a new film titled Kannivedi. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Ganeshraj.

The production house’s Twitter handle shared photos from the film’s launch function.

Kannivedi will also star VJ Rakshan and Namita Krishnamurthy among others. With Madhesh Manickam of Ayothi fame handling the cinematography, JV Manikanda Balaji, known for working in films like Manithan, is in charge of editing. The music director of the film is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Keerthy has a slew of films in the pipeline. She’ll next be seen in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar alongside Chiranjeevi followed by Tamil films like Siren, Raghu Thatha and Revolver Rita.

