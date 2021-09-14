Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothee Chalamet in Willy Wonka musical

Keegan-Michael Key

‘Wonka’ will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the famous chocolate factory

Actor Keegan-Michael Key is set to star alongside Timothee Chalamet in “Wonka”, a musical based on the early life of author Roald Dahl’s famous character Willy Wonka.

The story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the famous chocolate factory.

The movie will be directed by ‘Paddington’ helmer Paul King from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films along with Luke Kelly.

According to Variety, details of Key’s character are currently under wraps.

‘Wonka’ will be Warner Bros’ third film inspired by Dahl’s classic novel ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

The first big screen adaptation, that came in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, while the second movie, released in 2005, featured Johnny Depp in the role.

Both the films followed a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous and heavily guarded chocolate factory.

“Wonka” is scheduled to debut theatrically on March 17, 2023.