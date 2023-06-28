ADVERTISEMENT

‘Keedaa Cola’ teaser: Director Tharun Bhascker returns with a wacky crime comedy

June 28, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Director and actor Tharun Bhascker Dhaasyam’s new Telugu crime comedy ‘Keedaa Cola’ stars Brahmanandam, Rag Mayur, Chaitanya Rao, Raghu Ram and others 

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Keedaa Cola’ directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaasyam

The teaser of actor, writer and director Tharun Bhascker’s new Telugu film Keedaa Cola is out, and offers a glimpse of the oddball characters in the wacky crime comedy.

Leading up to the teaser release, the film’s team has been unveiling the key characters of Keedaa Cola. Brahmanandam plays a sharp-tongued grandfather, Chaitanya Rao as the more innocent character named Vaasthu among the oddballs, Rag Mayur as a money-crazy chap called Lancham, Vishnu Oi as chatterbox Sikander, Jeevan as the guy who likes to make his presence felt in all occasions, Ravindra Vijay as a mysterious CEO who calls the shots and Raghu Ram (of Roadies fame) as a ruthless rowdy, and Tharun himself enacts a character called Naidu.

Keedaa Cola is billed as a stylish crime comedy with a hint of intense action. Written and directed by Tharun Bhasker Dhaassyam, the film is produced by Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal and others and presented by Suresh Productions.

Vivek Sagar collaborates with Tharun yet again following Pelli Choopulu, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and the anthology short Ramula. Keedaa Cola has cinematography by newcomer A J Aaron and production design by Ashish Teja Pulala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi will be releasing again in theatres on June 29 in select theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the tickets for the buddy comedy have been selling at a brisk pace.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US