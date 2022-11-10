Keanu Reeves to return as ‘John Wick’ in Ana de Armas’ ‘Ballerina’ spin-off film

‘Ballerina’, a spin-off in the ‘John Wick’ film franchise, is directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten

ANI
November 10, 2022 16:59 IST

Keanu Reeves in a scene from “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.” | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will appear as John Wick in Ana de Armas starrer film Ballerina, a spin-off in the popular action franchise.

According to Variety, Ana plays a teenage female assassin who wants vengeance on those who murdered her family. The film also has Ian McShane returning as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel.

Producer Basil Iwanyk called McShane's role "pivotal," although he did not reveal any other story information. If Reeves' deal goes through, it's unclear how he'll fit into the narrative.

“We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in ‘Ballerina,” Iwanyk said as quoted by Variety. “He’s been an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.”

Len Wiseman is helming the film, which has a script written by Shay Hatten. Producers include Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski in addition to Iwanyk. For Lionsgate, the project is being managed by Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa.

Reeves and McShane will make a comeback in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.

