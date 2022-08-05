Keanu Reeves to headline Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese’s ‘Devil in the White City’ series

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese executive produce the series, which is an adaptation of author Erik Larson’s best-seller of the same name

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is all set to headline Hulu’s upcoming TV adaptation of author Erik Larson’s best-seller Devil in the White City. The project hails from executive producers Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project has been developed as a film and TV series since DiCaprio optioned the property in 2010. Now, the drama has scored a formal series order at Disney-backed streaming service Hulu.

Devil in the White City follows Daniel H Burnham (Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the fair’s shadow.

The series has Sam Shaw on board to write, showrun, and executive produce. Todd Field directs the series. DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson executive produce alongside Scorsese. Reese, Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, Field and Mark Lafferty also executive produce.

Notably, Scorsese was set to direct the film adaptation that was in development with DiCaprio on board to star. It remains unknown if DiCaprio will also feature in the cast of the new series.

Devil in the White City is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Disney’s ABC Signature.