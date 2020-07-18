Keanu Reeves makes comic book writing debut with action epic ‘BRZRKR’

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is launching his career as a comic book writer with Boom Studios’ BRZRKR.

For the upcoming 12-issue limited series, the John Wick actor has collaborated with writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colourist Bill Crabtree and letterer Clem Robins.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the action-packed comic book focuses on a warrior who looks a lot like Reeves and has walked a blood-soaked path across the world for centuries. In the present day, he does dangerous jobs for the US government in exchange for the truth about his existence.

The print versions of ‘BRZRKR’, featuring cover art by Rafael Grampa, will be released in the US in October.

“I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically. To have the chance to create BRZRKR and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colour artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampa — along with the great folks at Boom Studios — is a dream come true,” Reeves said in a statement.

The 55-year-old actor’s comic writing debut comes almost a year after he played the character of rocker Johnny Silverhand in “Cyberpunk 2077“.

On the movie front, Reeves will next be seen in Bill and Ted Face the Music. He is also working on the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise.