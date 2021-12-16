Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss jumped off a 46-storey building 19 times for ‘Matrix Resurrections’

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in ‘Matrix Resurrections’

Keanu Reeves is not new to difficult stunt work in his films but the actor had to go up his game in his upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections” as he and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss had to jump off a 46-storey building multiple times for a specific shot.

“Resurrections,” the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise and the first since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions”, reunites the actor with Moss and director Lana Wachowski. Moss reprises her role as Trinity alongside Reeves’ Neo, reported IndieWire.

Reeves said the craziest thing he had to do was “jump off a building… I’m going to guess around 46 stories.” When asked by Colbert why the filmmakers didn’t simply resort to post-production VFX, Reeves said, “Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s ‘The Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to do it real. I mean, there’s wires. Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands and leapt off the building.” The actor said they performed the same stunt multiple times to make it look natural.

“We wanted to do it in the perfect light in the morning, so we did it around 19, 20 times.” The “John Wick” star said initially his heart rate “was a little raised” but after he jumped off the building the first time, he decided to let go off fear.

“You have to block that, or nor block it, but deal with it, absorb it, and just be there, and do.” Reeves, 57, said, “It was awesome. Can you imagine just leaping off a building with wires?” When asked whether he had ever bungee-jumped, Reeves said, “Never, because I’m scared of that.”