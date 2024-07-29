‘KD-The Devil’: Makers introduce Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva

The makers of KD-The Devil have released the first-look poster of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film. The film, directed by Prem, stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

The Kannada film, which will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, is bankrolled by KVN Productions. The makers are eyeing to release KD-The Devil in December, 2024.

In the first-look poster, Sanjay Dutt’s character is introduced as Dhak Deva. The veteran Bollywood actor is seen sporting a police cap, police boots and holding a lathi. His unique get up also includes sunglasses, long hair and a denim jacket.

KD-The Devil also stars Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Reshma Nanaiah is set to play the film lead of the movie. Arjun Janya is the music composer while William David is the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja is also awaiting the release of Martin. The pan-Indian film, directed by AP Arjun, is set to hit the screens on October 10.

