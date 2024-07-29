GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘KD-The Devil’: Makers introduce Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva

Directed by Prem and starring Dhruva Sarja, ‘KD-The Devil’ is set to hit the screens in December, 2024

Published - July 29, 2024 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva in ‘KD-The Devil’.

Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva in ‘KD-The Devil’. | Photo Credit: duttsanjay/Instagram

The makers of KD-The Devil have released the first-look poster of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film. The film, directed by Prem, stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins the cast of Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD-The Devil’

The Kannada film, which will also be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, is bankrolled by KVN Productions. The makers are eyeing to release KD-The Devil in December, 2024.

In the first-look poster, Sanjay Dutt’s character is introduced as Dhak Deva. The veteran Bollywood actor is seen sporting a police cap, police boots and holding a lathi. His unique get up also includes sunglasses, long hair and a denim jacket.

KD-The Devil also stars Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Reshma Nanaiah is set to play the film lead of the movie. Arjun Janya is the music composer while William David is the cinematographer.

ALSO READ:Reeshma Nanaiah to play the female lead in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD - The Devil’

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja is also awaiting the release of Martin. The pan-Indian film, directed by AP Arjun, is set to hit the screens on October 10.

