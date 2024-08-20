Kay Kay Menon’s series ‘Murshid’ trailer out; show to be out on August 30

The show is set in Mumbai's underworld, as retired don Murshid Pathan (Kay Kay Menon) is reluctantly dragged back into a life he thought he had left behind when his former rival Farid (Zakir Hussain) implicates Murshid's son in a hazardous scheme

After ‘Shekhar Home’, actor Kay Kay Menon is back again with a new series ‘Murshid,’ which is set to begin on August 30.

The trailer shows Mumbai's underworld, as retired don Murshid Pathan (Kay Kay Menon) is reluctantly dragged back into a life he thought he had left behind when his former rival Farid (Zakir Hussain) implicates Murshid's son in a hazardous scheme. As Murshid tries to protect his family and legacy, he is chased by Inspector Kumar Pratap Rana (Tanuj Virwani) who is also his adopted son and manipulated by the ambitious politician Jayendra (Rajesh Shringarpure).

Kay Kay Menon, who plays Murshid Pathan, talked about his role, saying, "Playing Murshid Pathan in this intense gangster thriller was truly exciting for me. I've always been drawn to complex characters, and Murshid is exactly that - a former don turned philanthropist, pulled back into the underworld to protect his family. The trailer just scratches the surface of his journey. It's a relatable story of how far a father can go for the sake of his family."

“Playing Farid in ‘Murshid’ has been an exciting experience for me. This character is a powder keg of ambition and aggression, constantly pushing the boundaries of power in Mumbai’s underworld. What fascinates me about Farid is his complex psyche - a man desperate to eclipse Murshid’s legacy yet undone by his own volatile nature. It’s a thrilling portrayal of a modern-day don, grappling with old-world respect and new-age ruthlessness,” added actor Zakir Hussain, who plays the antagonist Farid.

Tanuj Virwani, who will be portraying police inspector Kumar Pratap Rana, added, “Being part of ‘Murshid’ has been an incredible journey, especially sharing the screen with powerhouses like Kay Kay Menon and Zakir Hussain. Kumar Pratap Rana is a character caught in an emotional whirlwind. As a police inspector adopted and raised by Murshid Pathan after losing his parents, Kumar’s world is turned upside down when he suspects Murshid’s involvement in his tragic past. Yet, despite this turmoil, Kumar’s deep-rooted love for his adoptive father proves stronger than anything. It’s a story of conflicted loyalties and the enduring power of family bonds.”

‘Murshid’ will start streaming August 30 on ZEE5.

